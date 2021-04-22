For Bo: A Play Inspired by the Recent Murder of Botham Jean by Police Officer Amber Guyger
By Ayvaunn Penn
Tickets go on sale FRIDAY, APRIL 16th.
Dial-In Information
This pre-recorded production will be live-streamed using Theatre TCU's Vimeo channel.
Reserve your tickets using the "Register" button to receive the direct link to the streaming performance via email.
Thursday, April 22 at 7:30 pm
More dates through May 2, 2021
Friday, April 23 at 7:30 pm
Saturday, April 24 at 7:30 pm
Sunday, April 25 at 2:30 pm
Thursday, April 29 at 7:30 pm
Friday, April 30 at 7:30 pm
Saturday, May 1 at 7:30 pm
Sunday, May 2 at 2:30 pm
Students, Faculty & Staff, Alumni, General Public, Prospective Students
FREE
- College of Fine Arts, Theatre
