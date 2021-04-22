Skip to main content
For Bo: A Play Inspired by the Recent Murder of Botham Jean by Police Officer Amber Guyger

By Ayvaunn Penn

Tickets go on sale FRIDAY, APRIL 16th. 

Dial-In Information

This pre-recorded production will be live-streamed using Theatre TCU's Vimeo channel. 

Reserve your tickets using the "Register" button to receive the direct link to the streaming performance via email. 

Thursday, April 22 at 7:30 pm

More dates through May 2, 2021

Virtual Event
Event Type

Concerts & Performances

Target Audience

Students, Faculty & Staff, Alumni, General Public, Prospective Students

Topic

Arts & Culture, Diversity & Inclusion

Cost

FREE

Department
College of Fine Arts, Theatre
Hashtag

#forBo

Subscribe
